Matt Hobbs hails 'incredible servant' Raul Jimenez as Wolves striker departs for Fulham

Raul Jimenez (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolverhampton Wanderers FC via Getty Images).

Jimenez, who arrived at the club following promotion to the Premier League 2018 initially on loan, has gone on to score 57 times in the Old Gold.

He helped Wolves into Europe and to a number of memorable Premier League wins but also had to endure tough times.

The Mexican suffered a life threatening head injury in a clash with Arsenal but battled back to fitness after just nine months and returned to playing.

Now, after five years at the club, Jimenez has left for Fulham in a deal worth £5m.

Following his departure from Wolves, Hobbs credited the striker for the role he has played at Molineux in recent years.

He said: "Raul has been an incredible servant to the football club, both on and off the pitch. Because of his goals and overall selfless performances, particularly during those first two years at the club, he’ll rightly go down as one of the greatest number nines to ever represent Wolves.

“From the moment he arrived, he bought into the project and was instrumental in some of the club’s greatest achievements in recent years, both in the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League, and you could see at the last home game how much he’s loved and appreciated by our fans.