Wolves striker Raul Jimenez completes £5.5million deal to Fulham

Raul Jimenez (Getty)

The Mexican, who scored 57 goals during a five-year spell at Molineux, has signed a two-year deal at the London club, who also have an option to extend that by a further year.

Jimenez becomes the latest name the depart the club, as Wolves seek to bring in funds before making signings this summer.

Sporting director Matt Hobbs said: “Raul has been an incredible servant to the football club, both on and off the pitch. Because of his goals and overall selfless performances, particularly during those first two years at the club, he’ll rightly go down as one of the greatest number nines to ever represent Wolves.

“From the moment he arrived, he bought into the project and was instrumental in some of the club’s greatest achievements in recent years, both in the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League, and you could see at the last home game how much he’s loved and appreciated by our fans.