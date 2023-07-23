Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Luton closing in on signing Wolves' Ryan Giles

By Liam KeenWolvesPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Premier League newcomers Luton are closing in on signing Wolves defender Ryan Giles.

Ryan Giles (Getty)
Ryan Giles (Getty)

The 23-year-old did not travel to Portugal with the first team amid interest from Luton and Middlesbrough and Giles is now closing in on a move to Luton.

They have been in talks with Wolves over a move and hope to agree a fee in the region of £5million for the academy graduate.

Giles impressed on loan at Middlesbrough last season but lost out on promotion from the Championship with the north east side.

He was given a chance to train with the Wolves first team this summer but is now set to depart, with Wolves in talks to sign West Ham's Aaron Cresswell as a more experienced option at left-back.

Daniel Podence is also expected to leave after not travelling with the team to Portugal. He is training alone at Compton.

Wolves
Football
Sport
Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News