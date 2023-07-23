Fulham agree £5.5million deal to sign Wolves striker Raul Jimenez

Raul Jimenez (Getty)

The Mexican only has one year left on his contract and is understood to be surplus to requirements, and fellow Premier League side Fulham have now agreed a fee after opening talks to sign him.

The London club are targeting Jimenez as a replacement for Aleksandar Mitrovic, who is eager to move to Al Hilal, despite Fulham turning down two offers from the Saudi Arabian club.

Jimenez fell out of favour with Julen Lopetegui last season and was always likely to depart this summer, despite returning to pre-season training in the last few weeks.

The deal will also include add-ons for Wolves to potentially secure additional funds.