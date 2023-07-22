Wolves winger Chiquinho joins Stoke on loan

Chiquinho (Getty)

The 23-year-old follows his Wolves team-mate Ki-Jana Hoever in joining the Championship outfit on a season-long deal, which will have a recall option in January.

Chiquinho joined Wolves in January 2022 from Estoril and excited supporters in his limited minutes until the end of the season.

However, last July during a pre-season game with Burnley, the winger suffered a devastating anterior cruciate ligament injury to his knee and although he returned to training before the season finished, he did not play a part as Wolves battled relegation.

Chiquinho has been training with Wolves this summer and playing in behind-closed-doors friendlies, but he did not travel with the team to Portugal on Friday and has now completed his loan move to Stoke.

Sporting director Matt Hobbs said: “Chiquinho had a really bad injury and worked hard to come back. With him not being part of the manager’s immediate plans, it was important he went out to get regular football.

“It’s a club we know well, they develop players well, and they’ve been keen to have him – they think he’ll be important to them. It’ll be good for him to get a run of games and prove what he can do.