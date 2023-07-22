Wolves winger Chiquinho joins Stoke on loan

The 23-year-old follows his Wolves team-mate Ki-Jana Hoever in joining the Championship outfit on a season-long deal, which will have a recall option in January.
Chiquinho joined Wolves in January 2022 from Estoril and excited supporters in his limited minutes until the end of the season.
However, last July during a pre-season game with Burnley, the winger suffered a devastating anterior cruciate ligament injury to his knee and although he returned to training before the season finished, he did not play a part as Wolves battled relegation.
Chiquinho has been training with Wolves this summer and playing in behind-closed-doors friendlies, but he did not travel with the team to Portugal on Friday and has now completed his loan move to Stoke.
Sporting director Matt Hobbs said: “Chiquinho had a really bad injury and worked hard to come back. With him not being part of the manager’s immediate plans, it was important he went out to get regular football.
“It’s a club we know well, they develop players well, and they’ve been keen to have him – they think he’ll be important to them. It’ll be good for him to get a run of games and prove what he can do.
“In the wide areas he has some competition here so opportunities would have been limited for him. It’s no good for him after his injury, to be sat on the bench, he needs to trust his body again, and we need to find out more about him, so a loan move works for everyone.”