On sale now! New Wolves shirts go on sale after 'accidental' release

The new Wolves shirt, credit: Wolverhampton Wanderers website

The club released official images of the all-gold and black trim kit on their Instagram page last night, prematurely revealing the kit to thousands of fans.

The kit features an all-gold shirt with black trim and black shorts with gold socks.

Following the post, the club went on to Tweet an image of the kit, adding: "So you weren't supposed to see it this early..."

The kit is currently on sale online, with standard club home shirts going for £60, and pro shirts selling for £115. Shorts and socks are also on sale, with adult shorts costing £30, and socks costing £16, bringing the total for the full match-ready home kit to £161.

Womens, juniors and infants kits are also available for purchase.

Anyone looking to get a hold of the new kit can place their orders through the Wolves merchandise page shop.wolves.co.uk/