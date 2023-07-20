Big Mick and the Molineux managerial masterclass

The Molineux fixture between Wolves and Queens Park Rangers on March 22nd, 2008, isn’t one that fans would readily remember.
The new season is getting ever closer and, for a number of former Wolves players, that means fresh and exciting challenges in the world of coaching and management. And that particularly includes a quartet who once played together across the back four.
The Molineux fixture between Wolves and Queens Park Rangers on March 22nd, 2008, isn’t one that fans would readily remember.