Matt Doherty due for Wolves medical ahead of free transfer

Terms have now been agreed for the 31-year-old to re-join the club, after leaving for Spurs in a £15million move in 2020.
Doherty is expected to complete his medical today and seal his move to Wolves on a three-year deal, to offer more competition at right-back.
The Republic of Ireland international made more than 300 appearances for the club from 2010-2020, after signing from League of Ireland side Bohemians for £75,000.
He left Spurs in January after falling out of favour and joined Atletico Madrid, but was released after making two appearances.
Doherty will now become Wolves' first senior signing of the summer, following the caption of Tom King as third choice goalkeeper.