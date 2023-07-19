Matt Doherty due for Wolves medical ahead of free transfer

Matt Doherty (AMA)

Terms have now been agreed for the 31-year-old to re-join the club, after leaving for Spurs in a £15million move in 2020.

Doherty is expected to complete his medical today and seal his move to Wolves on a three-year deal, to offer more competition at right-back.

The Republic of Ireland international made more than 300 appearances for the club from 2010-2020, after signing from League of Ireland side Bohemians for £75,000.

He left Spurs in January after falling out of favour and joined Atletico Madrid, but was released after making two appearances.