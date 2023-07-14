Notification Settings

Wolves goalkeeper Matija Sarkic set for Stoke move

By Liam Keen

Wolves goalkeeper Matija Sarkic is set to join Stoke on a permanent deal.

Matija Sarkic (Getty)
The Championship side have agreed a £1.25m fee with Wolves for the 25-year-old. The deal will also reportedly include bonuses and a sell-on clause.

Sarkic made three appearances for Wolves last season before joining Stoke on loan in January, where he played eight times.

The shot-stopper, who has had loan spells at Shrewsbury and Birmingham since joining Wolves in 2020, will now depart permanently for Stoke after Wolves brought in Tom King as the third choice goalkeeper behind Jose Sa and Dan Bentley.

Dion Sanderson is also due to depart as he rejoins Birmingham for a fee in the region of £2million.

The deal is also expected to include add-ons and a sell-on clause, as Sanderson returns to the club he was on loan at last season.

Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

