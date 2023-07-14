Wolves goalkeeper Matija Sarkic set for Stoke move

Matija Sarkic (Getty)

The Championship side have agreed a £1.25m fee with Wolves for the 25-year-old. The deal will also reportedly include bonuses and a sell-on clause.

Sarkic made three appearances for Wolves last season before joining Stoke on loan in January, where he played eight times.

The shot-stopper, who has had loan spells at Shrewsbury and Birmingham since joining Wolves in 2020, will now depart permanently for Stoke after Wolves brought in Tom King as the third choice goalkeeper behind Jose Sa and Dan Bentley.

Dion Sanderson is also due to depart as he rejoins Birmingham for a fee in the region of £2million.