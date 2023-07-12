Wolves to play Celtic in pre-season friendly in Dublin

Wolves face Celtic in Dublin

The fixture was due to take place in South Korea until that trip was cancelled, and both teams have now agreed to meet in Ireland for the rescheduled game that will kick-off at 2pm on Saturday, July 29.

It will be Wolves' first game in Ireland since 2014, before they head back to Molineux for two friendlies against Luton and Rennes ahead of the new Premier League season.

Russell Jones, Wolves’ general manager for marketing and commercial growth, said: “We are really excited to be heading back to Ireland for the first time in almost 10 years for this match against Celtic.

“Both ourselves and Celtic were extremely disappointed to have been forced to withdraw from our tour of South Korea this summer, but we are pleased that we have been able to rearrange this pre-season fixture – and couldn’t have wished for a better replacement venue than Dublin and the Aviva Stadium.

“Wolves have enjoyed some thrilling meetings with Celtic in the past and we’re sure that this game will be the same, as well as a great opportunity for Julen and his squad to prepare for our Premier League season.”

Wolves and Celtic last faced off in July 2011, with Wolves winning 2-0.