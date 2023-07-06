Notification Settings

Nathan Collins: It was an honour to play for Wolves

By Luke PowellWolvesPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Nathan Collins has said it was ‘an honour to play for this massive club’ after completing a £23m move to Brentford from Wolves.

Nathan Collins (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)
The Republic of Ireland international made 26 appearances in the Premier League for Wolves after signing for £20.5m from Burnley.

Collins has give thanks to everyone involved with the club and commended the fans for their support as he departs for West London.

Speaking on Instagram the 22-year-old defender said: “Thank you Wolves

“It was an honour to play for this massive club. It wasn’t the season we all hoped for but I am glad we could turn the season around and guarantee Premier League football for another year.

“Thankyou to the owners, management, backroom staff and players who were brilliant with me from day one.

“And finally a special thankyou to the fans who stuck by us and gave us the support we needed to get through a tough season. Wishing you all the best in the future.”

By Luke Powell

