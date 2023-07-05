Maidenhead United keeping close eye on Napoli's interest in Wolves defender Max Kilman

Max Kilman (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Earlier this week, it was reported Wolves had turned down a £30m bid from the Serie A champions for the 26-year-old defender, setting an asking price of at least £35m.

It remains to be seen whether Wolves' price tag will be met - however, one club keeping a close eye on proceedings is Kilman's former side Maidenhead United.

Wolves snapped up the former England Futsal player from the non-league side in 2018 for a reported £40,000.

Speaking to the Maidenhead Advertiser, chairman Peter Griffin has insisted there is an excitement around the club as they watch to see what happens with Kilman's future this summer.

However, he remained tight lipped on any deals regarding sell-on clauses despite reports.

He said: "We are watching it with excitement and we love to see players progress.

“We’ve followed Max’s career since he left us and it’s just fantastic to see someone who was a youngster at Maidenhead come through the ranks and go on and do so well.

“We’re very excited for him.”

"I’ve seen so many rumours. Our contract concerning any player deal is always confidential and we’ve never released any details.