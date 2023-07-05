Gallery: Wolves head off to Portugal pre-season training camp

Julen Lopetegui are heading to Portugal - after it emerged last week that they had been forced to withdraw from their planned trip to South Korea.
The withdrawal from the scheduled matches, which were set to take place at the end of July, came after numerous financial and logistical obligations were not met by the tour’s promoter, Stadium X/USG.
The club moved quickly to put in place a new pre-season trip to Portugal - and the players took off for their season preparations from Birmingham Airport on Monday.
