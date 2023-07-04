Wolves confirm Nathan Collins £23m deal to Brentford

Julen Lopetegui and Nathan Collins (Getty)

The 22-year-old defender departs Molineux just a year after arriving in a £20.5m deal from Burnley.

Collins made 26 Premier League appearances for Wolves but increasingly had to make do with substitute outings during the second half of the campaign, following the signing of Craig Dawson from West Ham.

Wolves were content to keep the Republic of Ireland international on board but took the decision to accept Brentford’s offer as they aim to raise funds to help comply with Financial Fair Play rules.

The deal also includes a sell-on clause, with Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs explaining: “Sometimes a deal arrives which works for both parties. Nathan can go and get his football and we protect ourselves in the long-term, so when he achieves what I think he’ll achieve, we’ll also see a benefit from that.

“While we’re not happy to lose a player like Nathan, sometimes situations mean you have to allow these deals to happen, while making sure you protect the club at the same time.

“I’d like to thank Nathan for his commitment and contributions over the past 12 months and wish him the best of luck in the future.”

Collins, who has signed a six-year contract with the option of a further two, is the second Wolves defender to leave in the space of four days following Conor Coady’s move to Leicester, for a fee which could eventually reach £8.5m.