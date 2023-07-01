Wolves confirm Conor Coady exit to Leicester in £8.5m deal

Conor Coady (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/undefined)

The former skipper leaves Molineux after eight years in which he made more than 300 appearances and firmly etched his name into club history.

The England international has signed a three-year-deal at the King Power Stadium.

Coady, who arrived from Huddersfield in 2015, captained the team which won the Championship title three years later and also wore the armband as Wolves secured two consecutive seventh place Premier League finishes and reached the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

Instrumental in all our progress, successes and achievements. The leader of the pack.



Thank you, Conor 💛 pic.twitter.com/G4FxxuDJ2k — Wolves (@Wolves) July 1, 2023

The 30-year-old defender, capped 10 times by England, fell out of favour at the start of last season under former boss Bruno Lage and spent the 2022-23 campaign on loan at Everton.

He was due for talks with current Wolves head coach Julen Lopetegui after the Toffees opted not to take up a £4.5m option to buy.

But with the likelihood he would only be used as a squad player, the move to Leicester is an attractive one for a player who prioritises regular football.

Sporting director Matt Hobbs said: “I’d like to place on record our thanks to Conor for the incredible years of service he’s given to the football club – he’s been a brilliant footballer and above all a brilliant person, on and off the pitch.

We are delighted to announce the permanent signing of Conor Coady from Wolves, subject to league approval 📰 — Leicester City (@LCFC) July 1, 2023

“He’s helped drive the club forward as captain, leading us into the Premier League and then European football, and had incredible pride every time he represented Wolves.

“While this move works for all parties, we’re letting Conor go with a heavy heart. He has given so much to Wolves over the years and will forever be remembered in the club’s proud history.”