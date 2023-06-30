Sasa Kalajdzic hoping to be ready for Wolves' opener at Manchester United

Sasa Kalajdzic (Getty)

The 25-year-old striker has not played since suffering a knee ligament injury last September just 45 minutes into his Wolves debut, following a £15.4million move from Stuttgart.

Kalajdzic returned to Compton Park this week to continue the final stages of his rehab before the bulk of Wolves’ squad report for pre-season training in the coming days.

And while there is no firm timeframe on his return, the Austria international is hopeful of being fit for the Premier League opener at Manchester United.

He said: “I would love to have a timeframe so I can tell everyone because you always get the same questions every day, but I hope that I can be fit for the start of the season and can make as much of the pre-season as possible.

“There are a lot of factors which can impact it, so I don’t want to put too much pressure on it, but I’m in a good way which is the most important thing.

“If you put yourself under pressure and try to force things, then things can go wrong and you don’t perform as you want to, so the most important thing is to try to be as natural as possible, work hard, and if you do everything right it will go in your favour.”

Kalajdzic, who suffered the same injury shortly after joining Stuttgart in 2019, and spent his first season at Molineux experiencing life as a supporter.

He said: “I already knew how this would feel because I had lived this before and it’s horrible, because when the team is successful you would like to be part of the success and also when the team is not successful you would love to be helping, so in both ways its horrible.

“But I have enjoyed every single minute in the stadium. I was like a fan. When we scored a goal or when we played really good, I was up cheering and trying to support.

“Being emotional, I celebrated every single goal we scored and when there was a decision made by the ref or if there was a possible penalty, I was screaming like everyone else in the stadium. It was fun watching last season, but I just wanted to be out there to help the team.”

He continued: “It was pretty tough when you come to a new club and get injured in the first game. It was absolutely not what anyone expected, or no-one would have believed it would happen, but I tried to make the best out of it.

“It was difficult in the beginning, but everyone tried to make it easy for me, but a new country, a new culture, I speak the language so that was ok, but it was tough.