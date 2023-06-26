Hwang Hee-Chan hopes to be Wolves' host with the most in Korea

Hwang Hee-Chan (Photo by Wolverhampton Wanderers FC/Wolverhampton Wanderers FC via Getty Images).

Wolves embark for the Far East on July 21 and Hwang says he is excited to show off his country to his team-mates – and expects them to want to tap into his inside knowledge

With uncertainty still surrounding the future of Raul Jimenez at Wolves, it is possible Hwang could be the leader of the line as Wolves land in Seoul. And he could also be the man his team-mates turn to for places to visit during their trip – and the 27-year-old says the trip is ‘very special’ for him as one of South Korea’s highest profile footballers.

“This means everything for me,” said Hwang, in an interview with Wolves’ website. “It’s very special and I’m very excited to be there and go back to my home country with my Wolves team-mates.

“In Korea, there are many good things and many positive things. We have good food and very kind people, so I think my team, the players, the staff and the fans who will be going will have a very good time and will be very happy there.

“They can enjoy many things and I am so excited to go there.”

And Hwang admits he may be spoilt for choice to show Wolves’ players everything he would like in South Korea.

“There are too many things that I want to show them, but I haven’t thought about exactly where I will take them, so I need a bit of time to start to think exactly where we can visit,” he added.

“There are a few Korean delicacies that I would like them to try, but I’m unsure they will be able to try everything I want to because I don’t know if we will have the time.

“I will try to invite them to a few restaurants which I like, if I can, because we won’t have much free time, but I want to make sure they have good memories and experiences.”

However, Hwang insists he will be focused on the pre-season games during his time in Korea to build up for the season opener at Old Trafford on August 14.

“I need to speak to the coaches and the managers also about when we’re going to have free time so I can arrange things around training and the matches because we’re not just going there just for fun, we want to use this time to have a good pre-season,” he admitted.