Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves completes £47m Al Hilal move

Ruben Neves (Getty)

With Portugal's international fixtures now over, Neves has been able to complete his move to the Middle East after a successful medical.

The 26-year-old, who joined Wolves in 2017 in a £15million move from Porto, had just one year left on his deal and was attracting interest from Barcelona.

A move to the Spanish club stalled and Al Hilal moved quickly to negotiate a deal, that will see Wolves receive a higher fee than they anticipated and Neves receive a significant boost to his wages.

The midfielder has signed a three-year deal with the Saudi Arabian side as his six-year spell with Wolves comes to an end.

Porto have received approximately £1.6million of the transfer fee as a solidarity payment for helping develop the player.

Although the cash will help Wolves' Financial Fair Play concerns, it does not mean they will change their strategy this summer.

The club will still offload some fringe players, and have some important first team players generating interest, such as Max Kilman and Nathan Collins.