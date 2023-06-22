Paul Gladon on his short Wolves stay and 'no regrets' over Molineux switch

Exclusive: Wolves monitoring free agent Moussa Dembele
Premium
It’s that time again. The transfer window is open, prompting immeasurable column inches and reams of digital airspace of speculation, of who’s leaving who, who wants to go where, and who is being pushed out of the door.
Sky Sports' yellow ticker will be cranking into overload, the word ‘announce’ will be hurled relentlessly at club social media accounts, and ever new and creative ways of heralding new arrivals will be concocted by skilled press departments.