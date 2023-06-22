Brentford in advanced talks to sign Wolves defender Nathan Collins

Nathan Collins. Picture: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.

The London side are moving quickly to sign the Irish international and have been locked in talks with Wolves.

Wolves believe the 22-year-old will have a bright future in the elite game and are keen to keep hold of him, but will reluctantly allow him to depart this summer to generate funds.

Collins is also unlikely to play a major role under Julen Lopetegui next season, and as a result Wolves would accept a fee of around £25million for a player they signed just last summer from Burnley for £20.5million.

Brentford had an initial £20million offer rejected and reports have suggested they have now had a £22million offer turned down.

However, Thomas Frank's side remain in talks to sign the centre-back and they are expected to reach Wolves' valuation, as Collins' time at the club seems to be coming to an end.

With the £47million deal to sell Ruben Neves to Al Hilal set to go through, receiving £25million for Collins will be another step in the right direction for Wolves as they navigate a difficult summer fraught with FFP issues.

With Collins likely to leave, it remains to be seen what will happen with Max Kilman this summer.

A number of clubs are monitoring the centre-back, including Spurs, but Wolves are also keen to keep him.

However, any offer upwards of £30million would test their resolve, for a player they bought for just £40,000 in 2018.

Conor Coady's time at Wolves is also uncertain. Sporting director Matt Hobbs revealed the defender would like to stay, but that he was due talks with Lopetegui to make a call on his future.