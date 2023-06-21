Wolves positional reviews 2022/3 - Grading the defenders

Each day of the week they will be discussing individual players and how they fared throughout the season.
They boys will then give an overall grade at the position and look ahead to the new campaign.
Today is the defenders:
Liam Keen and Nathan Judah give their positional review of the 2022/3 season.
Each day of the week they will be discussing individual players and how they fared throughout the season.
They boys will then give an overall grade at the position and look ahead to the new campaign.
Today is the defenders: