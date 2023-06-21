Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wolves positional reviews 2022/3 - Grading the defenders

By Nathan JudahWolvesPublished: Comments

Liam Keen and Nathan Judah give their positional review of the 2022/3 season.

Nathan Judah and Liam Keen
Nathan Judah and Liam Keen

Each day of the week they will be discussing individual players and how they fared throughout the season.

They boys will then give an overall grade at the position and look ahead to the new campaign.

Today is the defenders:

Wolves
Football
Sport
Wolves video
Sport video
Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News