Wolves fans launch campaign for Billy Wright statue outside Wembley

Billy Wright leads out the England team for his 100th cap followed by Ron Flowers (3rd in line) and Peter Broadbent (5th in line).

The campaign, titled ‘do right by Billy’, believes the Wolves legend should be honoured for his place in footballing history, as the first player ever to win 100 caps for his country.

That feat was also achieved at Wembley on April 11, 1959, when England beat Scotland 1-0.

Wright was born on February 6, 1924 in Ironbridge, Shropshire, and with the centenary of his birth on the horizon, the Wolves campaigners believe the club legend should be honoured at the home of English football.

Before the petition was created, the group of Wolves fans contacted the Football Association to put their case forward for the Wright statue.

They penned two letters to FA chair Debbie Hewitt, but did not receive a reply, before a third letter was sent to chief executive officer Mark Bullingham and his reply saw the idea thrown out.

“Thank you for setting out the rationale for a statue in recognition of Billy Wright’s many achievements and records ahead of the centenary of his birth in 2024,” the letter from Bullingham read.

“These more than reflect the incredible player he was, and his immense contribution to English football and the England team.

“Our view on recognising individual footballers by way of statues has remained the same since the new Wembley Stadium opening in 2007.

“We commissioned one statue at the time at Wembley, which is of 1966 captain Bobby Moore. Bobby was selected to epitomise English football at its best with victory in the World Cup on that site.

“We have not changed our position over time and therefore do not have any current plans to commission or install any new statues at Wembley.”

The group have not been deterred by this rejection and have set up the petition to try and gather support.

“We are very disappointed with this response,” group member Steve Gordos said.

“Being the first to a hundred caps means Billy has a permanent place in football history. I suppose you have to be my age, 78, to know he was not only a great player but a great ambassador for English football.

“I suspect our suggestion has not been put before the full FA council and I believe it should be. I believe they should honour Billy at Wembley. His place in football history is permanent.

“I was fortunate to be at Wembley to see Billy play his hundredth game for England. That achievement should have been enough to get him knighted.

“A statue might go a little way to making amends for that omission. Maybe because they are not my age, people at the FA do not realise Billy’s standing in the game, not just nationally but throughout the football world.”

When asked to comment on the petition, an FA spokesperson told the Express & Star: “We have only commissioned one statue since Wembley Stadium was opened in 2007, which was Bobby Moore to mark England’s historic World Cup win. We do not currently have any plans to mark any individual player with a statue at Wembley Stadium.”

Wright captained England 90 times and also played in 70 successive England games, which was another record.

He passed away in September 1994, aged 70, and is fondly remembered at Molineux with a stand named after him and a statue in his honour. His beloved daughter Vicky also recently passed away and was commemorated at Molineux.