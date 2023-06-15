'Great news': Wolves fans react as Julen Lopetegui commits future to the club

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Julen Lopetegui

The Spaniard's position was uncertain after he raised concerns over Wolves' Financial Fair Play issues this summer, but after talks with Wolves' hierarchy he will now stay on as head coach next season.

After the Express & Star revealed Wolves' strategy for a low net spend this summer, after overspending in recent windows, Lopetegui admitted he was unaware of those issues when he arrived at the club and cast doubt over his future.

Now it has been confirmed that the Spaniard will stay at the club, as work begins to strengthen Wolves' squad in the transfer market.

The majority of Wolves fans are delighted the former Real Madrid boss will remain in charge. Below is the react from sections of the Molineux faithful.

Robin Dunford said on Twitter that it was never in doubt, posting: "Good news, although I never doubted that he would."

@doeno27 took to social media and is delighted the Spaniard can now continue his project at the club.

They said: "Good news - gets to plan a project with the spending done in jan and what he can build on."

Chris Jones insisted that attention now turns to the transfer window, stating: "Right, now that’s sorted, time to get on with whatever is available."

RuffWulf was delighted that 'common sense' has prevailed, while Stephen Wiles added: "Good news!

"Let’s hope the club can have a good TW & make a go of next season. The fixture list hasn't been kind to us so, it’s imperative that we create a squad full of quality & hungry players!"

Another Wolves fan Ed O'Driscoll insists the board have to 'respect' Lopetegui's choices now following the news on funds.

He added: "Great news. While we can’t spend big this summer the hierarchy need to respect his choices and enable him to mould the squad as he sees fit."

And Neil White added: "Key to Wolves season is keeping players fit. Great news Lopetegui is staying. With a few players we should be ok.