Wolves considering summer move for Geoffrey Kondogbia

Geoffrey Kondogbia

The 30-year-old has been on the club’s radar for some time and remains a possible target for this summer, with reports suggesting he could be available for just over £4million.

Wolves are yet to enter talks for the Central African Republic international, and there is no advanced deal on the table, but the club admire the defensive midfielder and could move for him this summer.

Kondogbia is also being linked with clubs in Turkey, as he looks set to leave Spain in the upcoming transfer window.

Both Besiktas and Fenerbahce are reportedly keen on the former France international.

Born in France, Kondogbia came through at Lens before moving on to Sevilla, Monaco, Inter Milan and Valencia.

He won the La Liga title in 2020/21 with Atletico and the Copa del Rey with Valencia in 2018/19.

The experienced midfielder – who can also play at centre-back – played 27 times in all competitions for Atletico Madrid this season but has a year left on his deal and is now expected to depart after being used sparingly in recent months.

Wolves considered a move for him in January and could return for him this summer, despite the uncertainty over Julen Lopetegui’s future.