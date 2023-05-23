Julen Lopetegui set for crunch talks over Wolves summer plans

Julen Lopetegui. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

The Spaniard arrived in November and guided Wolves to becoming only the fourth side bottom of the Premier League at Christmas to survive relegation.

However, the club backed Lopetegui in January and, after an expensive summer 2022 window, they now face concerns with Financial Fair Play in the coming months.

As a result, Wolves are expected to offload some players in the upcoming transfer window before investing in the squad.

Lopetegui admitted last week that he was unaware of the FFP issues when he signed with the club and has called for Wolves to back him in the summer. However, initial talks over the budget have left the former Real Madrid manager frustrated.

More talks with the club’s hierarchy are due to take place this week, but Lopetegui’s concern over the spending issues has now put his future at the club in some doubt.