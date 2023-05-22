Wolves Fans' Verdict v Everton: The end of an era at Molineux

Toti Gomes (Getty)

Adam Virgo

An emotional day seeing the end of an era that has seen many fantastic moments from some very special players at our club.

The likes of Neves, Moutinho, Jimenez, Jonny and potentially Adama are all leaving by the looks of things. All of them have given us many great memories during their time at Wolves.

A bit gutting how it’s ended for some players, Raul and Jonny struggling after their injuries but also for the fact Jimenez didn’t get to come on at all, which was disappointing, and seeing the news about Moutinho not wanting to be part of the squad for whatever reason.

Shame we couldn’t end our home campaign with a win, one that would have been completely deserved as well. Frustrating to concede so late to a very avoidable goal but thankfully it has no bearing on our season.

Obviously we couldn’t escape another laughable refereeing performance too, so many questionable decisions throughout. It was like he wanted to do whatever it took to get Everton back into the game.

Adama’s run was incredible for our goal, moments he produces like that are the reason I want him to sign a new contract because he can be a huge threat.

Neves has given absolutely everything for this team ever since he’s joined so if he does go to Barcelona, as much as it’ll be sad to see him go I’ll be happy for him getting an incredible move.

Once this week is over, I’m hoping we can sort our squad out properly over the summer. Getting rid of the players who either aren’t good enough or don’t want to be here and bringing players in who can help us moving forward.

With some big names leaving, it’s time for a new era hopefully with Lopetegui leading us still, providing he doesn’t leave due to FFP issues, because he has done a fantastic job and I am excited to see what we can do with in a full season.

Rob Cartwright

This was a fairly entertaining game, despite the referee doing everything in his power to spoil it. Everton needed the points more than Wolves and this showed in the early exchanges. They threw everything at us to try and get the first goal.

They were getting half chances and lots of corners but most of these were wasted.

Adama Traore caught them out with a typical solo run counter attack, just after half an hour. His shot was parried by Pickford; well done to Hwang for making the run too.

We haven’t seen enough of that this season!

Traore was a real thorn in their side. So much so, they changed things to put two defenders against him in the second half.

The goal set back Everton who were now looking increasingly anxious.

The longer the game went on, the more Wolves were in control and now looking the more likely to add to the score.

Lopetegui made all five subs from 70 minutes. This seemed to be more about fresh legs than any change in tactics. It only seemed to disrupt the flow though.

Everton were showing signs of desperation, as the clock wound down. I’m not sure where the nine minutes of added time came from with two injuries requiring short treatment plus the subs. Early season this would have been 4 or 5 minutes without doubt.

Like a few times this season, the game should have been won by now but we succumbed to a last-gasp equaliser when I think the nine minutes were up. It’s the same old story with our lack of goals costing us points.

Man of the match was Traore, closely followed by Dawson. A final reminder, maybe, that he is worth another attempt to get him signed up on a new contract.

Very frustrating, like much of this season has been.

Thankful to have achieved safety without the pressure of it going down to the wire, it was good to see so many fans staying long after the final whistle for the player awards and lap of appreciation.

Neves rightly got the awards. We had tears from Jimenez, but I think it was a massive shame that we didn’t get chance to say goodbye to Moutinho.

What a player he’s been.

James Pugh

In all honestly I don’t think I’ve ever felt less disappointed with a last-minute equaliser in my life. A nothing game and a nothing result.

Yes it would’ve been nice to see some of the gold guard before their imminent departures, however Julen’s results-over-sentiment mentality is something that has kept us up and actually shows how ruthless as a manager he is. Because of this, I really really do hope he is backed this summer, as this game shows he is not going to stick around based on sentiment.

He will want results and reassurance that these players are going to be adequately replaced, and is not going to stick around purely because the fans love the guy.

Anyway, back to the game. Plenty of positives to take away and in 9/10 games we would’ve come away with the three points. It’s always disappointing to fail to beat a team as poor as Everton, but they never really looked dangerous (even with their goal) and it was ultimately a more annoying result than anything.

Same issues as always, dominated the majority of the game but struggling to get the goals. The majority of the questions being asked will be about the subs. The Diego Costa novelty has once again worn off for me and I for one can’t wait for potential Fabio Silva / Kalajdzic / Cuhna line up next season.

While “causing problems” has cemented Costa as a fan favourite, do you know what my favourite problem to cause an opponent is? Goals. Goals are problems. Goals are problems wolves aren’t causing enough of and drastically need to sort if we don’t want another repeat of this season.

While people asked questions about Adama and Hwang (two players I would jump in front of a train for), it worked and boy did it work well. I am so glad the south bank got to see one more vintage Adama moment before his imminent departure. The Everton defence will be having nightmares of his lubed up arms for weeks. Another great game from Neves, Bentley, Toti and Gomes also.

All in all, annoying. But also, who cares? A great sunny day in the Molinuex and the atmosphere enough was worth the sunburn. Now to belt out “you nearly won the league” to the 2nd best Spanish manager in the league next week. Come on me babbies.

John Lalley

An exasperating ending that encapsulated much of the frustration we have endured at Molineux all season. Wolves should have buried Everton during the second half but our long-running inability to finish effectively ensured that we didn’t.

That said, proper game management should still have seen the game won; to gift a lifeline so late and so carelessly was as irritating as it was avoidable. Mercifully, having manufactured a profitable run of recent home results, it was Everton not us in dire need of the points.

And all credit to our players and the staff for stringing together those vital wins at Molineux. These successes were based more on commitment and determination rather than on any show of flair or dominance.

All campaign, we have spent a disproportionate amount of time backpedalling in the direction of our own goal; far too often we have surrendered possession all too easily and found ourselves chasing back and enduring pressure. Hard work and guts admirably applied to see us through much adversity.

Entertainment levels have been undeniably low; our poor scoring ratio the spin-off of limited creativity as much as the paucity of a potent spearhead to the attack. But initially at least for Julen Lopetegui, it is very much job done.

He inherited a team bottom of the pile with scant reasons of evidence for any optimism. First up for him in the reverse fixture at Goodison could hardly have started more alarmingly; one down inside a quarter of an hour having failed miserably to defend a predictable corner routine. And Wolves certainly didn’t sparkle that day, but somehow, they clawed their way back and won at the very end amidst manic celebration.

I was struck all match watching Lopetegui deliberately minus a coat in the Boxing Day cold, strutting about the technical area as though he owned it, barking out instructions and effectively laying down a marker that all things Wolves from now on would be on his terms and his alone.

My sense of pessimism wasn’t totally assuaged that afternoon, but I fancied our survival chances had certainly been enhanced with this self-confident character in charge. Not that there haven’t been some desperate performances along the way; still too many in fact, but in the end, when it really mattered, Lopetegui delivered.

Bar the immensely satisfying drubbing that we handed out to Liverpool, most of our home games have taken a similar pattern. More to be endured than enjoyed, a torturous means to an end ensuring that we play Premier League football next season. A priceless nine victories and although it was fanciful in the extreme referring to Molineux as being some sort of fortress, the home form has sustained us.

Believing such tactics would be successful in future I have serious doubts; a more positive outlook is surely our way forward. Whether the rapturous ovation for the brilliant Neves, the explosive goal-making burst from Traore or the non-participation of Jimenez and Moutinho signal the end of their significant contributions to Wolves remains to be seen. I’ve loved watching them all, but change is surely in the air?

Clive Smith

Failing to fulfil someone’s hopes or expectations is how disappointing is defined. Hardly the first time that word has been used in a match verdict this season but it is difficult to be original when that was the obvious overwhelming feeling both on and off the pitch at the final whistle. All of a sudden our celebrations became muted.

As always though the bigger picture is important to consider and it is our home form that has helped us to retain our PL status.

Lopetegui is in charge and free to select who he chooses of course but it seemed baffling to this poor man on the terraces. Not exactly waving the white flag but certainly a long way from the starting XI he’d have chosen were we still in the dog fight. We were safe, we are safe and I kept reminding myself of that and trying to chill. But really, dropping Kilman after playing 36/36 games seemed petty and wholly unnecessary.

The opening 20 minutes was shocking. Had it been an audition then Collins, Toti and Traore would have swiftly been sent packing. Not long after, to make us eat our words Traore did an impression of his City away highlight and created a wonderful goal. If that was his encore then it is good to have as a lasting memory.

While I tried to chill regarding our performance it was equally challenging to be chilled about our annoying official. He should really have read the Sean ‘minimal contact, hit the deck’ Dyche football handbook. They of course lead to set pieces which is an easy opportunity to obstruct, man-handle and generally be an irritance to the opposition regardless of where the ball is.

We did not help ourselves early on with careless passing and seemingly an inability to win a header in our box. With a lead and Calvert-Lewin departing by the break though we started to look as comfortable as we ever can with just a single goal lead.

Everton started throwing an endless stream of high balls into our box which we seemed to be able to defend competently enough. In fact, with the introduction of a full array of subs we looked the most likely to score again.