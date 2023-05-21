Wolves 1 Everton 1 – Player ratings

Hwang Hee-chan scores. Picture: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.

Dan Bentley - 6

A fairly comfortable afternoon had a slightly disappointing ending as Bentley was beaten by Tarkowski for the late Everton equaliser from Mina.

Nelson Semedo - 7

Semedo had a good afternoon with plenty of attacking intent and some good defensive positioning.

Nathan Collins - 7

Collins had some shaky moments in the first half, without making a big error, and then improved in the second half and looked more comfortable.

Craig Dawson - 8

Dawson had another superb display with several big blocks and clearances.

Toti Gomes - 7

Toti is reliable, dependable and commendable. A natural defender who always puts in a shift.

Ruben Neves - 7

In what could be his final Molineux appearance, Neves wore his heart on his sleeve and keep Wolves ticking.

Joao Gomes - 7

After a quiet opening 30 minutes, Gomes grew into the game and made several important tackles.

Adama Traore - 8

He often makes small errors and is hap-hazard, but when Adama is fired up he is a unique talent. He was a threat all afternoon and set up Hwang’s goal superbly.

Pablo Sarabia - 7

Sarabia took up intelligent positions and attempted ambitious passes. He was far more effective playing as a number 10.

Daniel Podence - 6

Unfortunately, Podence had a very quiet afternoon and had little impact going forward. He also walked straight down the tunnel while the rest of the squad gave the fans some appreciation after the game – which is very poor on his part.

Hwang Hee-chan - 9

He was in the right place at the right time for his goal and overall Hwang was excellent. He ran himself into the ground.

Substitutes

Matheus Nunes (for Sarabia, 70), 7, Diego Costa (for Podence, 70), 7, Mario Lemina (for Hwang, 74), 7, Boubacar Traore (for Neves, 86), Matheus Cunha (for Adama, 86).