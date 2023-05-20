Notification Settings

Wolves star Ruben Neves wins two awards at Molineux 2022/23 presentation

By Liam KeenWolvesPublished: Comments

Ruben Neves scooped two awards at the end of season presentation on the Molineux pitch.

Ruben Neves (Getty)
Following the final home game of the season, where Wolves drew with Everton, Neves won players' player of the season and supporters' player of the season – in what could be his final appearance at Molineux for the club.

In his first season at the club, Matheus Nunes won goal of the season, for his magnificent game-winning strike in the 1-0 victory over Chelsea at Molineux back in April.

The women's first team were also present on the pitch after the Everton game for their end of season awards, as Anna Morphet won players' player of the season.

Midfield star Tammi George then picked up two awards, as she was crowned supporters' player of the season and won goal of the season.

Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

