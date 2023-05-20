Wolves star Ruben Neves wins two awards at Molineux 2022/23 presentation

Ruben Neves (Getty)

Following the final home game of the season, where Wolves drew with Everton, Neves won players' player of the season and supporters' player of the season – in what could be his final appearance at Molineux for the club.

In his first season at the club, Matheus Nunes won goal of the season, for his magnificent game-winning strike in the 1-0 victory over Chelsea at Molineux back in April.

The women's first team were also present on the pitch after the Everton game for their end of season awards, as Anna Morphet won players' player of the season.