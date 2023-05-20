Julen Lopetegui admits mistake in not bringing Raul Jimenez on for Wolves farewell

Raul Jimenez. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

As Wolves drew 1-1 with Everton, Jimenez was an unused substitute on what is expected to be his final game at home for the club with a summer move away likely.

Jimenez threw his training jacket at the dugout and stormed off down the tunnel when Wolves made their final two substitutions, before coming back out for the lap of appreciation in tears.

In hindsight, Lopetegui has admitted he made a mistake by not bringing Jimenez on.

He said: “He has not been in his best fitness. We put him on in Manchester. Today, with this kind of match, I tried to choose and maybe I can do better as a coach and put him on the pitch for the last ten minutes.

“But it is not a gift for him. He has been a very important player here and I hope he continues to be. But I don’t know what is going to happen with him and other players.”

When asked about Jimenez being unhappy at his snub, Lopetegui added: “Sure, that is normal. Maybe he is not happy but I always try to be honest with players.

“Sometimes you can’t make all the things perfect as a coach. You have to fight to win, you have to respect the competition and show the other teams you want to win because maybe you could be in the same position another year.

“You have to be professional (as a coach) and, after, you have to take an emotional decision. So, maybe with this situation, maybe I can do a little bit better as a coach. I am critical of myself.”

Joao Moutinho was not included in the squad to face Everton and with his contract running out he is also expected to depart.

He was not seen saying goodbye to the fans after the game and Lopetegui has hinted that it was the player who did not want to play and that he was fit to be involved.

Lopetegui said: “He is one of the players that I was thinking to play today because he has worked well.

“But it’s not about my choices, it is about his will and I have to respect his situation.

“Maybe sometimes you have to talk with the player to see whether they are ready to play or if they want to play and if they prefer not to play you have respect that situation.

“But he was a player I was thinking deserved to play today because he has worked very hard and he has been one of the most important players, in the first month above all for us.