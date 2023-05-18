Julen Lopetegui urges Matheus Nunes to take Wolves career to 'next level'

Matheus Nunes (Getty)

The £38million summer signing has struggled for form and consistency all season – and has been used out wide in recent months – but has played a part in Wolves securing safety.

Lopetegui has been pleased with his improved form, but is still calling for more from the 24-year-old.

"Matheus is growing, for sure," he said.

"He is playing in one different position, that he has played before, and he has played in different positions for us too.

"It's a good thing for him but he has to improve, for sure.

"He knows the competitive demand here in England and the Premier League, and he has to be ready to have a good answer.

"We are happy with him, but he has to continue. Don't stop, it's not about one or two matches, he has to be consistent in his performances.

"He has to improve in this way, for sure."

Meanwhile, Lopetegui has hinted that Raul Jimenez could still get more chances to play before the end of the season.

The Mexican did not play for almost two months before coming on as a substitute during the 2-0 loss to Manchester United.

Jimenez will only have a year left on his deal in the summer, and with his future at Wolves up in the air, Lopetegui insists he is happy with the player's attitude and hints that he could play again with two games remaining this season.

“He has been our first choice in a lot of matches and he has to continue working and being ready to be able to be again the first choice of his coach," Lopetegui said.

“He knows it is competitive work and it is normal. He is fine and trying of course to fight to compete. I am happy with his commitment.

"Not only him, we have a lot of players. You could talk about Hee-chan, Cunha, Neto, Podence. All of them have to be ready to fight and be ready for when their moment arrives.

"Elite football demands you to be ready always. No-one can live in the past, me too.