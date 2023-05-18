Julen Lopetegui unaware of Wolves money worries

Julen Lopetegui. Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire.

After two expensive transfer windows the club is currently facing an issue with financial fair play (FFP) as they approach the summer, as revealed by the Express & Star this week.

Lopetegui said last week that he was due a meeting with chairman Jeff Shi, as he called for investment in the team, and the head coach has now revealed he was not made aware of the financial issues when he joined the club.

“I have had that meeting and I know now that there are some financial fair play problems that I didn’t know before,” Lopetegui said.

“Now I hope we will solve this issue because it’s very difficult to compete in the Premier League without investment. Despite the club investing this year it has been a very hard year so we have to learn the lesson and to be able to to do our homework and try to improve the team.”

When asked if he is confident the financial issues can be solved, Lopetegui added: “I hope so.

“It’s one thing I didn’t know before I came here. I hope it will improve and be better for us to be able to compete next season.

“We have our idea (on the squad) and after we will see what is going to happen.”

Wolves have made the decision to take up the two-year extension of Nelson Semedo’s contract to avoid losing him on a free – but this calculated decision may have a knock-on effect as Wolves try to solve their financial woes this summer.

Semedo’s contract ran out this summer and Wolves only had until the end of May to trigger the two-year extension in his deal.

The club were eager to trigger that clause, but the FFP worries delayed the decision.

“This is the club’s option, of course, but he is one of the important players at the club and I’m sure the club are going to activate the clause, for sure,” Lopetegui said.

“He has great ability and he has improved a lot in the defensive phase.

“He understands if he wants to become a very good player he has to defend really well in the Premier League above all.

“He has tried to do it, he understands different situations and showed another face in the second part of the season to the first part.

“I have seen him, I know him and I didn’t recognise him in the first months of the season.