Wolves and Aston Villa forwards jet off for under-17s European Championship

Leon Chiwome in action for his Wolves age group this season Pic: Getty

The duo are part of head coach Ryan Garry's 21-strong squad and their tournament kicks off tomorrow evening against Croatia at 7pm BST.

The Young Lions will also tackle Group D games against Netherlands and Switzerland, on Sunday and Wednesday respectively.

Highly-rated Chiwome, 17, has scored five goals in 10 appearances for Wolves under-18s this term and featured for the under-21s.

Wolves have two representatives at the competition, with 15-year-old centre-back Brayden Clarke, son of former Wolves, Albion and Blues midfielder Nigel Quashie, part of the Wales squad.