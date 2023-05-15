Dan Bentley (Getty)

The goalkeeper, who has risen up the ranks in the Football League, signed for Wolves in January and finally made his debut against Manchester United at the weekend.

Although Wolves were beaten, Bentley made a handful of highlight saves and the shot-stopper is delighted to have enjoyed a maiden top flight appearance.

"I don't think there's a one size fits all route to the Premier League," he said.

"The romantic story with a fairytale ending is you play one season and then you're straight to the Premier League, but football doesn't always work like that.

"Goalkeeping is slightly different to outfield players and experience is invaluable.

"I'm a very experienced guy for my age. I've played just shy of 450 games now I think, but to make my Premier League debut tops the lot.

"It's a real proud moment for me and it goes to show the hard work and the sacrifice over all those years has all been worth it for this moment.

"I didn't enjoy conceding twice, that's not something any goalkeeper enjoys, but on a personal note I'm filled with pride to make my debut in the Premier League.

"It's been a long, hard road to league football, since I can remember, working every day to play in the Premier League.

"I'm filled with pride but it's contrasting emotions because the team and the result comes first, above my own individual performance, and unfortunately we didn't come away with anything from the game.

"I'm disappointed in that aspect, but obviously really proud to make my debut."

To be given his first Premier League appearance at Old Trafford was a landmark moment for the 29-year-old, who admitted he had to stop and let the moment sink in.

"I'm a very intense player when I'm playing. Very on it and in the game, but there were a couple times I looked around," he added.

"I felt at home playing in the Premier League, I didn't feel out of place, but you only get one debut and I was trying to take it in.

"In the warm-up I was trying to stay chilled and be in the moment, which is one thing a couple people said to me before the game.

"It's a personal performance I'm happy with."

As Wolves fell to defeat, Bentley kept his side in the game with several impressive stops.

He was a stand-out performer among his team-mates, and was pleased with his display.

"It's nice to show people what I can do," Bentley said.

"It's not easy for all games to be plain sailing, all games are slightly different, but I pride myself on keeping the ball out the back of the net.

"That's the first part of goalkeeping and then you have the other things like distribution, which you work on as a team to get up the pitch and retain the ball. Making nice saves is always a good thing.

"I thought we carried a threat but we probably could have been a little bit more ruthless and a little bit more clinical, in regards to what we did in the final third.

"You have days like that sometimes and can get a bit frustrated, but we were in the game.

"We threw caution to the wind a little bit at the end and threw bodies forward, hence the second goal when we got done on the break, which is disappointing.