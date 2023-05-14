Manchester United 2 Wolves 0 – Player ratings

Manchester United's Casemiro (left) and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Mario Lemina. Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Dan Bentley - 7

The goalkeeper was excellent on his debut and made several impressive and key saves.

Nelson Semedo - 6

Semedo got into good areas and was important in Wolves’ second half attacks.

Craig Dawson - 7

A composed display from Dawson who defended admirably and commanded the back four.

Max Kilman - 5

At fault for the first goal, Kilman had a difficult first half. But he settled himself and improved in the second 45.

Toti Gomes - 6

Nothing outstanding from Toti, but solid enough. He defended well, but did not do a lot going forward.

Matheus Nunes - 6

Slightly passive in the first half, Nunes looked more comfortable in the second 45 when he moved centrally and saw more of the ball.

Ruben Neves - 6

Neves was important in Wolves’ second half resurgence and drove the team forward, knowing Lemina was there to defend.

Mario Lemina - 6

Lemina put in some hard yards and won tackles, but lacked a bit of quality on the ball.

Pedro Neto - 5

Taken off at half-time, Neto was far too quiet and failed to give Wolves an outlet. His distribution was poor and nothing came off for him.

Matheus Cunha - 5

Cunha did not get close enough to Costa or have much of an impact, as he looked isolated and out-of-sorts. He was unable to link to the midfield, too.

Diego Costa - 6

Costa gets a slightly higher mark for a better second half showing before he was taken off. In the first half, however, he was isolated, frustrated and disappointing. The service into him was poor and he suffered.

Substitutes

Hwang Hee-chan (for Neto, 45), 7, Hugo Bueno (for Toti, 61), 6, Daniel Podence (for Cunha, 61), 6, Adama Traore (for Lemina, 74), 6, Raul Jimenez (for Costa, 77), 6.