Steve Bull: Wolves safety is a relief

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Craig Dawson. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Lets go out with a bang this season and continue this team’s form. Fair play to Lopetegui and his staff for the job they have done.

We won’t be biting our nails or sitting on the edge of their seat in these final three games, and that’s a nice feeling.

I’m going away with the fans to Manchester United and I’m going to absolutely love it. I’m going to relish the atmosphere and clap the lads off the field.

Looking back on last week, it was a gritty performance against Villa and I think the fans pushed them on for that win.

The atmosphere was electric. It was unbelievable – the hairs on the back of my neck were sticking up. That’s Wolves supporters for you!

I was proud to see that, and watch Wolves achieve safety. The team has dug in and come back from a dark place.

The fans got behind the team and although we rode our luck a bit, we rolled our sleeves up. The players did their bit, got to the magic 40 points, and now Lopetegui can take a look at some fringe players with a view to next season.

Looking ahead to next campaign, we need to strengthen and the players that want to stay need to prove that to Lopetegui.

Sometimes you need a refresh and Wolves need it. If they want to be in the top half next year, they’ll need to strengthen in some key areas.

Whoever is called up in the next few games, to get their chance, needs to take it. Lopetegui has this team in a good place – they’re playing for the club, not themselves.

Many of them are playing for their Wolves futures and the next three games will give Lopetegui a good opportunity to decide who he wants to take with him into the future at Wolves, and take this club on.