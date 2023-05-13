Manchester United 2 Wolves 0 - Report

Matheus Nunes (Getty)

A dull and uninspiring first 30 minutes saw United dominate possession but do very little with it, while Wolves failed to create anything going forward.

It took a defensive mistake for the hosts to take the lead, when Anthony Martial finished from close range.

Wolves were much brighter in the second half and found space in forward areas, but failed to capitalise, while United squandered several chances.

The visitors were pushing for an equaliser in added time before substitute Alejandro Garnacho was released to score a second on the break and condemn Wolves to defeat.

Analysis

Julen Lopetegui made one change to the team that beat Villa last time out, and stuck with the 4-4-2 formation.

Dan Bentley came in for his Wolves and top flight debut, as Jose Sa dropped to the bench.

Raul Jimenez was also included on the bench, alongside Hugo Bueno, as Joao Moutinho and Rayan Ait-Nouri missed out.

Jonny Castro Otto and Boubacar Traore continue to be omitted from the squad.

Erik ten Hag made three changes to his United side, who started in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho and Martial all came in, as Tyrell Malacia, Wout Weghorst and Marcus Rashford missed out.

Rashford, who had picked up an injury, was not included in the squad altogether.

The hosts dominated possession in the opening stages, but struggled to create any meaningful chances. The first shot saw Christian Eriksen take aim from distance, but his effort was high and wide.

Wolves won a corner after a defensive mix-up from United, and a training ground routine saw them go close. Pedro Neto whipped it in towards Craig Dawson at the near post, and his shot was just wide.

Then, Wolves gifted United a big chance. Max Kilman slipped after a Dawson pass and Antony was racing towards goal, but his effort was just wide of the post when he should have at least hit the target.

The hosts were probing, and a dangerous Antony attack resulted in him releasing Aaron Wan-Bissaka. His low cross caused problems in the Wolves box, but they cleared their lines.

With 25 minutes of the game gone, United had most of the possession but were unable to break Wolves down. Lopetegui’s side were managing the occasion well, without making it an exciting contest.

Max Kilman (Getty)

Bruno Fernandes tried his luck with a 25-yard free-kick, but Bentley caught the strong effort, after a confident start on his debut.

The biggest chance of the game then fell to Antony, after he had peeled off Toti at the back post, but he directed his free header over the bar from close range.

A defensive error then handed United the lead after 32 minutes. Kilman stepped out of defence to try and take the ball off Fernandes, but his risk did not pay off and the ball was played through to Antony, who crossed to Martial for a tap-in.

Shortly after, Bentley pulled off a good save to keep Wolves in the game. A corner was headed on by Victor Lindelof, it ricocheted off Matheus Cunha, and Bentley needed to tip the looping ball over his bar.

Wolves were unable to get back into the game before the break, but halted United’s charge, as the hosts took a 1-0 lead into half-time.

As the team’s emerged for the second half, Wolves brought on Hwang Hee-chan for Neto.

Wolves made a brighter start to the second half and had a good chance when Nelson Semedo crossed, and Diego Costa was inches away from meeting it with a diving header.

Ruben Neves (Getty)

But United were still dangerous and Antony’s low effort flashed past the post.

Wolves introduced Daniel Podence and Bueno in an effort to get back into the game, as they changed system to a 4-2-3-1, with Matheus Nunes playing behind Costa.

Fernandes then had a good chance when he cut inside and took aim, but Bentley was equal to it.

A superb Podence ball released Hwang, who took the ball around David De Gea and was clipped by the goalkeeper. The Wolves forward could have gone down, but he stayed on his feet, and was forced out wide and the chance was gone.

At the other end, Sancho had a glorious chance but Bentley was sharp and made a brilliant save down to his right.

Another roll of the dice then saw Adama Traore introduced, as Wolves searched for the equaliser. Minutes later, Jimenez replaced Costa for his first appearance since March 18.

Bentley, who had impressed on his debut, made another big save when he turned Casemiro’s drive around the post. From the resulting corner, Weghorst had a free header but directed it over the bar.

Adama was a threat for Wolves and a good race to the byline saw him cross for Jimenez, who went close.

Once again Bentley received all the plaudits when he got down to his left to stop a dangerous Antony effort.

As the game entered six minutes of added time, a Podence flick almost landed at the feet of Jimenez during a scramble in the box.

Wolves were playing well and putting all the pressure on for an equaliser, until United broke forward and scored a second. Fernandes released Garnacho who beat Semedo and finished beyond Bentley.

That finish saw Wolves fall to a 2-0 defeat, but the travelling fans supported their side until the very end and applauded them for their efforts at full-time.

Key Moments

GOAL 32 Martial puts United ahead

GOAL 94 Garnacho makes it 2-0

Teams

Wolves: Bentley, Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Toti (Bueno, 61), Nunes, Lemina (Adama, 74), Neves, Neto (Hwang, 45), Cunha (Podence, 61), Costa (Jimenez, 77).

Subs not used: Sa, Collins, Gomes, Sarabia.

Manchester United: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Varane (Maguire, 80), Shaw, Casemiro, Eriksen (Fred, 80), Antony, Fernandes, Sancho (Garnacho, 80), Martial (Weghorst, 68).