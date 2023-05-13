Julen Lopetegui: Dan Bentley deserved Wolves chance

Dan Bentley (Getty)

Wolves may have lost 2-0 to Manchester United, but several superb Bentley saves kept his side in the game.

It was also a top flight debut for the January signing and Lopetegui was delighted to hand him that opportunity.

“First of all, congratulations to him. He’s 29 and he deserves his first match in the Premier League,” Lopetegui said.

“He’s worked hard to have this chance. He’s a very good guy, a very good professional and he deserved to play.

“He had a good match with three good saves. He was very calm. It’s a good thing for him and I’m very happy for him.”

Lopetegui said before the game that he wanted to hand chances to some fringe players in the final three games, with Bentley handed that chance at Old Trafford.

“He deserved to play and I wanted to see him,” Lopetegui added.

“He’s able to play with us and I wanted to see him. Of course, we made a big achievement for us in the last match (to stay up).

“We were at the bottom four months ago and now we have to change things to see different players. I have confidence in him.

“He’s a very mature person and an important person in the dressing room.

“He has helped the team a lot without playing, which is not easy.

“He was ready, worked very hard and we told him this week that he deserves to play. He showed that.”

Wolves were uninspiring in the first half, but defended fairly well until Max Kilman’s defensive error allowed United to break, as Antony set up Anthony Martial for the opening goal.

Hwang Hee-chan impressed in the second half as Wolves improved, and came close to equalising, before Alejandro Garnacho’s late goal rounded off the win.

Lopetegui said: “This is a match with different parts. In the first half they didn’t have a clear chance and we defended really well.

“It was not easy to play this match against a team that is playing for the Champions League, but we tried.

“It was a pity that the only chance they had came from a mistake by us, otherwise I don’t remember any other chance in the first half.

“After, it is difficult when you start losing in this kind of match, when they are playing a final for their aim.

“In the second half we improved and had more of the ball. In my opinion we dominated them for 25 minutes and they were a little bit nervous.

“We improved by having more of the ball and looking towards the opposition goal.

“In the same way, it was difficult to avoid their counter attacks because they have top players.

“We had situations to do better in the box. We had an overload of players and we can take better decisions.

“We didn’t do it, we took risks and they damaged us on the counter attack. They had three or four very clear shots, but at one part of the match I thought we were able to draw it.”

Meanwhile, Lopetegui confirmed Joao Moutinho’s omission from the squad at Old Trafford was a ‘tactical decision’.