Man United boss Erik Ten Hag could be forced to shuffle his pack ahead of Wolves clash

By Liam Keen

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is facing a selection dilemma ahead of the visit of Wolves to Old Trafford.

David de Gea has become increasingly error prone

United suffered a setback in their chase for the top four with a loss to West Ham last time out, and now sit just one point ahead of Liverpool – although they do have a game in hand.

A number of United’s stars struggled against the Hammers and Ten Hag could make a number of changes with Wolves the next challenge.

David de Gea’s calamitous error gifted West Ham their winning goal and he has been increasingly error-prone.

The Dutch boss is likely to stand by his goalkeeper, but will need more consistent performances to help United into the top four.

Another player that United desperately need to return to form is Marcus Rashford.

The England international has 16 Premier League goals this season but has failed to find the back of the net in any of his last three matches.

Meanwhile, Ten Hag has decisions to make in defence. Tyrell Malacia has struggled recently and had a torrid time against West Ham.

Ten Hag could move Luke Shaw to his natural position at left-back, but it would give the manager fresh problems over his centre-back pairing.

Shaw played there alongside Victor Lindelof last time out, but with Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez still sidelined with injury, it would mean a surprise recall for Harry Maguire.

As United continue to battle for the top four, Ten Hag’s decision’s tomorrow will play a big part, in what is a crucial fixture for them in their battle.

Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

