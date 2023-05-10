Liam Keen comment: Julen Lopetegui’s work offers hope of a golden future at Wolves

Julen Lopetegui. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Many had rightly written the club off as they sat bottom at Christmas, with just 10 points from 15 games.

Since 2010, only two teams that have been bottom at Christmas have survived relegation in the Premier League – and although the World Cup break meant Wolves played between two and four games less than a normal season, the turnaround has still been remarkable.

The 1-0 win over Villa on Saturday put them on the cusp of safety, and on 40 points, before results on Monday made it mathematically certain.

In many ways, the victory over Villa encapsulated the job Julen Lopetegui has done to keep Wolves afloat. It was hardly exciting, but it was gritty.

Wolves showed character and pride, defended superbly and earned the three points.

Since his arrival, Lopetegui’s methods and philosophy has taken shape. A huge part of his success – and ability to impart his methods – was the January transfer window.

Each of the six signings in that month have brought quality on and off the pitch. Matheus Cunha is a loud and boisterous character in the dressing room (alongside partner-in-crime Diego Costa).

Mario Lemina and Craig Dawson have been excellent on the field and big leaders off it. Dan Bentley has also been incredibly important in the dressing room.

Pablo Sarabia has brought experience and maturity to the squad, while Joao Gomes looks like a real gem and a steal at £15million.

Fosun backed Lopetegui, knowing that their season depended on it, and the recruitment was shrewd.

Premier League experience and leadership was high on the shopping list after the summer clear out of the squad’s big voices, and Wolves salvaged their top flight status.

All of this was crucial, but none more so than Lopetegui’s appointment. He has made mistakes, been conservative in his approach at times, but ultimately been Wolves’ savour.

Among all of the changes the head coach made, he also introduced more of an English culture to the dressing room. He has given Wolves their identity back and found the perfect blend with the foreign and home grown influences.

Off the field, Lopetegui has also struck up a good relationship with sporting director Matt Hobbs. The timing of his appointment, coinciding with Lopetegui’s arrival, was also important for that working relationship.

Hobbs is a much more effective communicator than his predecessor and while the feeling of hope and renewed optimism grew on the field, the atmosphere around the club also improved off it. That was essential.

All of these reasons – from recruitment, to Lopetegui and the club’s structure – all played a big part in Wolves securing safety.

But, putting it together on the pitch is where it all matters and the story of Wolves’ season comes down to their home form.

The win over Villa meant Wolves have won seven of their last nine games at Molineux, with seven clean sheets.

Picking up clean sheets was an instrumental part of Lopetegui’s philosophy, and turning Molineux into a fortress has saved the club.

With three games remaining, Lopetegui will likely want to finish strong and not allow his side to relax, but fans will now turn their attentions to next season.