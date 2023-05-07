Wolves 1 Villa 0 – Player ratings

Toti Gomes celebrates. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

Jose Sa - 8

A composed display from the goalkeeper, who was better with his feet, more commanding in his box and made one massive save to deny Buendia.

Nelson Semedo - 7

A very solid performance from Semedo, who did well defensively.

Craig Dawson - 9

Dawson was like a magnet to the ball. He seemed to win every tackle, every header and block every shot. He was magnificent.

Max Kilman - 8

Kilman was just as solid and dependable as his defensive team-mates, and made several key interceptions and blocks.

Toti Gomes - 8

A first Wolves goal and a very astute performance from Toti, who proved why he deserved his place back in the team.

Matheus Nunes - 7

Nunes did not have a big impact going forward, and could have scored when Neto set him up, but he worked extremely hard and helped Wolves over the line.

Ruben Neves - 8

A captain’s performance from Neves, who led from the front, pressed high and intensely and was key to Wolves winning.

Mario Lemina - 9

Lemina was outstanding all game. He was the perfect shield in front of the back four and made countless important tackles and interceptions. He covered every blade of grass.

Pedro Neto - 7

Neto improved in the second half before he came off, and we saw the player we all know Neto is. He took on his man, looked sharp and decisive.

Matheus Cunha - 7

Cunha did well throughout and battled for Wolves. He won the ball plenty of times, carried it forward with positivity and linked-up well.

Diego Costa - 8

The striker brought others into play, created chances and scrapped for his side. A complete performance.

Substitutes

Hwang Hee-chan (for Cunha, 67), 7, Nathan Collins (for Costa, 83), Adama Traore (for Neto 83), Joao Moutinho (for Nunes, 90).