Future starts now for Wolves' Joao Gomes

Joao Gomes (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolverhampton Wanderers FC via Getty Images).

The midfielder, who joined from Flamengo for around £15million in January, has been awarded time to get settled in England before putting in several impressive performances of late.

Lopetegui is a big admirer of Gomes and believes he can create a successful career in elite football, but says the 22-year-old must focus on improving in a Wolves shirt.

"It depends on him. You are talking about the future, but the future only depends on the present," Lopetegui said.

"You have to put your focus on the present and above all be ready and be able to overcome the bad moments.

"In football you will have a lot of bad moments and it depends on your answer, your character and your personality.

"Being demanding of yourself is very important. You can go far, but it depends."

Gomes was handed a senior Brazil call-up shortly after arriving at Wolves, but is yet to make his debut, while several high-profile European clubs were monitoring him before Wolves swooped.

The midfielder is still taking lessons learning English and has a stammer speech impediment – but is persevering with getting settled in his new surroundings and has been helped by the other Brazilian and Portuguese speaking players in the dressing room.

Lopetegui has been pleased by his progress in a short space of time, but has challenged Gomes to keep adapting to the demands of the Premier League and the culture in England.

"He's improving of course, and knows the demand that you have in England," Lopetegui added.

"With the rhythm, you have less space and less time, and you have to be ready to have faster answers. He's getting to know all this.

"He's improving, which is normal, but it's not easy for any player to get used to the rhythm of England.

"It's important to know, not only the football, but to talk English, which for me is important, and involve yourself in the culture of the country.