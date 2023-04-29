Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui issues apology to fans after heavy Brighton defeat

Julen Lopetegui (Getty)

A terrible performance from start to finish allowed the Seagulls to run riot, as Wolves were condemned to a painful defeat.

Some supporters in the away end left before full-time, and Lopetegui has apologised to those that made the long journey.

"I apologise to the fans because they come here and it's a bad day for them," he said.

"We play for them and we are very sad.

"But in the same way, it's important to remember four months ago and now, at least, we have the possibility to be out of relegation. That is a very big aim for us.

“It’s not easy to make an assessment about the match because it’s a very bad day for us.

“Maybe we must face the first point of view, that we suffered early two goals that we have to avoid.

“Above all, for the first we had 10 players behind the ball and we could do better.

“For the second goal we lost the ball and after the second goal it is hard for us.

“You prepare for the match in a true situation and then they have more confidence and against this kind of team it’s very important to do good things but also to not suffer very easy goals like we suffered.

“It has been a very hard day for us but when you have a very hard day like today the responsibility is on me as the coach.

“I accept my responsibility, we’re sorry a lot for the fans that came here but all together we have to be ready for the fight because we are in the middle of a battle.

“Today we lost a battle but not the war so we have to continue to achieve our aim at the end of the season."

The players looked despondent after the game, as Wolves fell to their heaviest ever Premier League defeat.

When asked how the players are in the dressing room, Lopetegui added: "Today, all of us have to be frustrated. Of course, me as a coach, more than anyone.

"I am guilty more than ever today because I am the coach. This is my responsibility.

"In the same way, each player has to know that they can do better. They have to do better.

"We have to recover our energy and our confidence because we have to remember that four months ago we were bottom with five points to the next team.

"All of us, and the fans, together we have to be ready for the next fight. It will be hard against Aston Villa."

Nelson Semedo went down twice with an injury in the first half, before finally coming off minutes before the half-time whistle.

Lopetegui confirmed the right-back has knee pain, but could not diagnose the injury after the game.

He said: "I don't know. We will make the assessment tomorrow.

"But it's not a good thing for us as he's a very important player for us.