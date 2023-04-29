Steve Bull: Wolves cannot afford to be complacent

Wolves players celebrate scoring (Getty)

You shouldn’t count your chickens before they hatch – until it’s mathematically certain that Wolves are safe, I won’t get carried away.

There’s no holidays – Wolves have some big games coming up. Brighton will be tough, and then all the fans will want to beat Villa.

If we can get something out of Brighton, with four games to go, it will be hard to get dragged back into trouble.

I’m looking at the two home games, against Villa and Everton, as fixtures for Wolves to target victories in.

Everton are struggling down there, while Villa are trying to get into the top seven, but it’s up to us how we finish the season.

For those players on the fringe, or who may leave in the summer, they have an opportunity to say goodbye to the fans in the next few weeks.

There’s still plenty of work to do this season, and if you want to be part of it next season in the Premier League, you have to prove yourself.

Some players are fighting for their futures at the club. We know the quality is there.

Lopetegui has been at the club long enough now to know what he wants in the summer. He’ll want some stability and a platform to build for next season.

Focusing on the games just gone, I thought the first half against Leicester was one of the best performances of late. They put the foot on the gas and took the game to Leicester.

But it was a different story in the second half – it was almost like a different team came out.

Julen Lopetegui wanted to put that right and he did. We rode our luck a bit against Crystal Palace, but some clinical finishing saw us pick up all three points and a very important win.

Ruben Neves showed his emotions with his goal. He loves the club and the supporters.