Johnny Phillips: Wolves celebrating the heroes of their 300 Club

Anna Price and Conor Coady see their names go on to the new board celebrating Wolves’ 300 Club

For a couple of hours earlier this month, the inner sanctum of Molineux – the home dressing room – played host to an intimate portrayal of dedication and service.

This was the unveiling of the 300 Club. A poignant and fascinating celebration of longevity at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

And what a cast it was that assembled together to honour those who have shaped this great club while looking ahead to a future which in recent weeks has appeared so much brighter.

From Tom Baddeley, who first strode on to the pitch for Wolves in 1897, through to Conor Coady in the present day, just 39 players have reached this milestone – including three members of the women’s team, which is now a fully-integrated part of the club.

The 300 Club board was unveiled by chairman Jeff Shi and it will hang at the entrance to the main reception of the Billy Wright Stand.

Alf Bishop was part of the 1908 FA Cup final-winning team and his grandson and great grandson watched on proudly.

Full-back Derek Parkin, the club’s record appearance holder, was there too. Parkin was joined by his old mate at the back, John McAlle, who was known as “Scouse” to his team-mates of the 1970s. He wasn’t the only Liverpudlian central defender in attendance.

Coady took the time to travel down from his Merseyside home to attend the event.

The current club captain may be on loan elsewhere, but nobody has embodied the spirit of dedication and commitment at Wolves more than he has done in recent years.

There was a fond reunion with Dave Edwards, who often returns to Molineux in his capacity as a television pundit.

Andy Thompson is another who can be found in the press box these days. He took a seat in the dressing room alongside Steve Bull, underneath commemorative shirts hanging above their heads with their total number of appearances printed on.

Julen Lopetegui would have struggled to imagine that previous incarnations of the dressing room occupied by Bully and Thommo were once cockroach-infested, with regular leaks from a crumbling ceiling providing further hazards.

Bully and Lopetegui had a lively conversation later in the evening and the head coach was joined by his assistant Edu Rubio and sporting director Matt Hobbs.

Lopetegui clearly understands the importance of such events, and made sure he spoke with all those guests who wanted to grab a word.

The head coach is starting to feel at home, he is even exploring buying a property in the area, and this was a chance to learn more about Wolves’ history.

Dave Harrison, Wolves reporter for this paper back in those dark days of the early and mid-1980s and author of several books about the club, certainly enjoyed his chat with the head coach.

Five of those in the 300 Club were inducted into the Hall of Fame at the Wolves Former Players’ Association annual dinner last night.

Bishop, Phil Parkes, Geoff Palmer, Robbie Dennison and Mike Stowell became the latest inductees at the first event in more than four years, following the pandemic.

As with any event held at Molineux, there is always an extra buzz when the current team is doing well. Supporters can breathe easily again now that the 2022/23 vintage has started picking up points on a regular basis.

Ruben Neves celebrated his return to the starting XI in midweek with a goal in added time.

He will likely fall short of joining the 300 Club, but will certainly pass the 250 mark this season. That is an incredible achievement and Wolves supporters should count their blessings that so much of the Portuguese midfielder’s career has been spent in a gold and black shirt.

There are 10 blank spaces left on the 300 Club board, but it is hard to imagine too many more of them being filled any time soon. Longevity at just one club is becoming rarer and rarer.

Wolves will go into next season with a team made up of relatively new recruits.

With Raul Jimenez, Joao Moutinho and Adama Traore winding down their time at the club, this feels like the beginning of a new cycle.

The last vestiges of the Nuno Espirito Santo era will fade and supporters will hope that, after a troubled 12 months, Lopetegui can find the formula to brink Wolves back into contention for European football once more.

As Unai Emery is showing at Aston Villa, there is still a place in the Premier League for outliers who do not have the resources to compete with the big spending oil states and oligarchs.

And if the 300 Club showed us anything, it is that fortunes turn around and teams can get on a role.

Matt Doherty, the 38th name on the board, began his Wolves career with two relegations and plenty of despair before he became part of the revival under Kenny Jackett and then the revolution with Nuno.

He helped Fosun establish the club in the Premier League and, come August, that is where they will be for a sixth successive season.

Lopetegui wants to be a big part of Wolves’ future and, if he does spend significant time here, then his own place in the club’s history will be assured.