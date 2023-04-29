Notification Settings

In pictures: The career of Wolves and Shrewsbury legend Dave Edwards

By Jonny Drury

The curtain on Dave Edwards' 20 year football career will come down on Sunday when Bala Town take on The New Saints in the JD Welsh Cup Final.

Histon v Shrewsbury Town FA Cup 13.11.04 No hiding place for David Edwards at the end of the game Pic Malcolm Couzens
The Shropshire born midfielder made his Salop debut back in 2003 - and he has gone on to play almost 600 professional games for four clubs, becoming a club legend at two of them.

At Shrewsbury, he is remembered for bursting onto the scene as a youngster before returning to finish his professional career at the Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Sandwiched in between was a ten year spell at Wolves where he played over 300 games - as well as winning 43 Welsh caps and helping his country to a European Championship semi-final.

Here is a look back at Edwards' career in pictures:

A youthful Edwards during his days with Salop youth team
Coming through as a youngster at Salop. Pictured are Marco Adaggio, Gavin Cadwallader, David Edwards and Joe Hart
Edwards helped to his feet by captain Darren Tinson after taking a knock
Celebrating a goal against Notts County
Edwards showing off the new Salop youth kit, pictured with former fans favourite Carleton Leonard
Edward leads out Salop for the Shropshire Senior Cup Final against AFC Telford United
Edwards gets up to win a header for Salop
Edwards in action for Salop against Cheltenham Town at the Gay Meadow
After his first spell at Shrewsbury he signed for Luton
Edwards before Wales under 21s against England at the Racecourse Ground
Taking on Tom Huddlestone for Wales under 21s
Edwards challenges Liverpool's Peter Crouch during their English third round FA Cup tie
In action for Wolves against Derby County back in 2008
Celebrating netting a goal for Wolves
Craig Bellamy reacts as teammate Edwards waits to restart after Finland scored
Edwards in action for Wolves against Cardiff City early in his career at Molineux
Edwards celebrating promotion to the Premier League with Wolves
Alongside team mates Stephen Ward, Michael Kightly, Karl Henry
Celebrating alongside international team mate Sam Vokes
Celebrating scoring in the Premier League
Denied by Shay Given during a clash with Aston Villa
Edwards celebrates another Wolves goal
Edwards scoring one of his many goals at Molineux
Edwards on target away from home
Edwards had a spell at Reading
Edwards celebrates getting on the score sheet for Shrewsbury
Edwards has a chat with Ryan Giles and former Shrewsbury boss and Wolves team mate Sam Ricketts
Edwards celebrates getting on the score sheet for Shrewsbury
Edwards put Salop ahead
Slovakia's Marek Hamsik up against Edwards at the Euros
Edwards leaves the field for the final time in a Salop shirt
In the stands alongside former Salop midfielder Steve Leslie
In European action for Cymru Premier side Bala Town
