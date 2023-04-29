In pictures: The career of Wolves and Shrewsbury legend Dave Edwards

Histon v Shrewsbury Town FA Cup 13.11.04 No hiding place for David Edwards at the end of the game Pic Malcolm Couzens

The Shropshire born midfielder made his Salop debut back in 2003 - and he has gone on to play almost 600 professional games for four clubs, becoming a club legend at two of them.

At Shrewsbury, he is remembered for bursting onto the scene as a youngster before returning to finish his professional career at the Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Sandwiched in between was a ten year spell at Wolves where he played over 300 games - as well as winning 43 Welsh caps and helping his country to a European Championship semi-final.

Here is a look back at Edwards' career in pictures:

A youthful Edwards during his days with Salop youth team

Coming through as a youngster at Salop. Pictured are Marco Adaggio, Gavin Cadwallader, David Edwards and Joe Hart

Edwards helped to his feet by captain Darren Tinson after taking a knock

Celebrating a goal against Notts County

Edwards showing off the new Salop youth kit, pictured with former fans favourite Carleton Leonard

Edward leads out Salop for the Shropshire Senior Cup Final against AFC Telford United

Edwards gets up to win a header for Salop

Edwards in action for Salop against Cheltenham Town at the Gay Meadow

After his first spell at Shrewsbury he signed for Luton

Edwards before Wales under 21s against England at the Racecourse Ground

Taking on Tom Huddlestone for Wales under 21s

Edwards challenges Liverpool's Peter Crouch during their English third round FA Cup tie

In action for Wolves against Derby County back in 2008

Celebrating netting a goal for Wolves

Craig Bellamy reacts as teammate Edwards waits to restart after Finland scored

Edwards in action for Wolves against Cardiff City early in his career at Molineux

Edwards celebrating promotion to the Premier League with Wolves

Alongside team mates Stephen Ward, Michael Kightly, Karl Henry

Celebrating alongside international team mate Sam Vokes

Celebrating scoring in the Premier League

Denied by Shay Given during a clash with Aston Villa

Edwards celebrates another Wolves goal

Edwards scoring one of his many goals at Molineux

Edwards on target away from home

Edwards had a spell at Reading

Edwards celebrates getting on the score sheet for Shrewsbury

Edwards has a chat with Ryan Giles and former Shrewsbury boss and Wolves team mate Sam Ricketts

Edwards put Salop ahead

Slovakia's Marek Hamsik up against Edwards at the Euros

Edwards leaves the field for the final time in a Salop shirt

In the stands alongside former Salop midfielder Steve Leslie