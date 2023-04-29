In pictures: The career of Wolves and Shrewsbury legend Dave Edwards

The Shropshire born midfielder made his Salop debut back in 2003 - and he has gone on to play almost 600 professional games for four clubs, becoming a club legend at two of them.
At Shrewsbury, he is remembered for bursting onto the scene as a youngster before returning to finish his professional career at the Montgomery Waters Meadow.
Sandwiched in between was a ten year spell at Wolves where he played over 300 games - as well as winning 43 Welsh caps and helping his country to a European Championship semi-final.
Here is a look back at Edwards' career in pictures: