Brighton 6 Wolves 0 - Liam Keen and Nathan Judah analysis - WATCH

By Nathan Judah

Liam Keen spoke to Nathan Judah following the 6-0 defeat to Brighton.

Nathan Judah and Liam Keen
Nathan Judah and Liam Keen

It took just six minutes for Deniz Undav to put the hosts ahead, before the first half rout began.

A Pascal Gross brace – including a world class volley - and a Danny Welbeck header made it 4-0 before half-time, as Wolves put in an unorganised and disjointed performance.

Changes were made at half-time but they were rendered useless immediately when Welbeck scored his second after just three minutes.

A catalogue of errors plagued Wolves and another comical moment saw Undav score his second and make it 6-0

Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

