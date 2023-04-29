Notification Settings

'Absolutely pathetic - Reimburse the fans who have travelled!' Wolves fans angry after Brighton loss

By Nathan Judah

Nathan Judah spoke to Wolves fans following the 6-0 defeat to Brighton.

It took just six minutes for Deniz Undav to put the hosts ahead, before the first half rout began.

A Pascal Gross brace – including a world class volley - and a Danny Welbeck header made it 4-0 before half-time, as Wolves put in an unorganised and disjointed performance.

Changes were made at half-time but they were rendered useless immediately when Welbeck scored his second after just three minutes.

A catalogue of errors plagued Wolves and another comical moment saw Undav score his second and make it 6-0

