Brighton hope they will have starlet Evan Ferguson back for Wolves clash

Brighton and Hove Albion's Evan Ferguson

The 18-year-old has starred for the Seagulls this season, with nine goals to his name, but missed the FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United and the Premier League loss to Nottingham Forest on Wednesday due to an ankle injury.

With Wolves arriving at the Amex Stadium, De Zerbi could have the Irish forward back in the line-up.

He said: “I think and I hope Ferguson can play on Saturday – and Joel Veltman. But we are able to win with this squad. Today (against Forest) we were able to win with this first XI. A lot of coaches cry after defeat but this, I am different.”

Against Forest, Brighton were also missing Adam Lallana (thigh), Tariq Lamptey (knee), Jeremy Sarmiento (foot) and Veltman (hamstring), while Danny Welbeck and Adam Webster were only fit enough to be on the bench at the City Ground.

Brighton are in need of a win against Wolves to boost their chances of qualifying for Europe, and may have to settle for a youthful attack after Julio Enciso, 19, and Facundo Buonanotte, 18, started at Forest – with the latter netting on his full debut. De Zerbi added: “He played well. I knew his quality he is one player more. To give him the possibility to play is a possibility for another player to play more.

“I love working with good players – the problem is not the age, the problem is the mental quality and that is difficult for a young player.