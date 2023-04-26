Wolves 2 Crystal Palace 0 - Player Ratings

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Neves celebrates

Jose Sá 7

Needed to respond after poor error at Leicester and made two big saves, one in each half. Distribution still needs improvement.

Nélson Semedo 6

Started the game well and looked dangerous on the overlap, but defended too deep in the second half and was fortunate to get away with one big error.

Craig Dawson 8

Another assured display from Dawson who marshalled the defence expertly and made some big blocks throughout.

Max Kilman 8

Kilman continues to impress alongside Dawson and has returned to the form that saw him touted for an England call-up.

Hugo Bueno 7

Back in the team at the expense of Toti Gomes and looked comfortable. A couple of poor touches, but overall an impressive return.

Hwang Hee-chan 6

Another recall with Pablo Sarabia making way. Put himself about and worked tirelessly, but not much end product.

Ruben Neves 7

Back in the team and was solid throughout. Fantastic moment celebrating in front of the South Bank after converting penalty - the release of emotion was special.

Mario Lemina 7

A miraculous recovery from the hamstring injury that forced him off at HT at Leicester. His usual industrious self, such a pivotal figure in this team.

Matheus Nunes 6

Started on the left and had a strong start to the game before fading away in the second half.

Matheus Cunha 6

Not the greatest game for the Brazilian, struggled to make any real impact and was replaced just after the hour.

Diego Costa 8 MOTM

A superb display from the 34-year-old. Full of energy and gave Wolves an important focal point throughout the evening.

Substitutes