Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Raul Jimenez's partner expresses frustration at his Wolves omission

WolvesPublished: Comments

Raul Jimenez's partner has expressed her frustration at the striker's omission from the Wolves team with a cryptic social media message.

Raul Jimenez (Getty)
Raul Jimenez (Getty)

The Mexican forward has been left out of the match day squad for the last three games and last played for the club on March 18.

Jimenez has endured a difficult season and failed to score in the Premier League so far this campaign.

Ahead of the home clash with Crystal Palace tonight, his partner Daniela Basso tweeted: "Loyalty? Being loyal is breaking your head and still being here at the foot of the canyon...just saying."

Jimenez suffered a horrific injury in 2020 when he fractured his skull during a game against Arsenal, and since his return has struggled to regain his form.

Wolves
Football
Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News